NEPC appoints new CCO

New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) recently appointed Benjamin Jakobs as its new chief commercial officer (CCO). By virtue of his position, Jakobs joins the NEPC executive management team.

Jakobs was, until his appointment, a strategic sales manager in the energy sector.

He possesses a Master of Science in Economics Degree (International Trade and Finance) from the University of Namibia, and is a candidate for a Doctorate in Business Administration at the same university.

He has a combined 20 years’ sales and marketing experience in the sectors of postal services, banking and telecommunications.

“I am excited to be joining NEPC – one of the country’s leading publication houses and a prime source of community and national news in Namibia. The challenge that characterises my new job matches my appetite to help the institution grow,” Jakobs said.