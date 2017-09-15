Namibia, Germany negotiations commence

Hilma Nakanduungile

Katima Mulilo-The governmental negotiations on bilateral development cooperation between Namibia and Germany kicked off yesterday at the Katima Mulilo Unam campus.

Speaking at the occasion the head of the Namibian delegation, Deputy Minister of Economic Planning, Lucia Iipumbu, said Namibia has been looking forward to these negotiations, which are a great responsibility bestowed upon them in representing the country.

According to Iipumbu, at the last negotiations in 2015 in Germany several projects under the two countries’ cooperation agreement have been implemented to contribute to the economic growth of Namibia and the welfare of its people.

“Namibia finds the three focal areas of our cooperation, which are management of natural resources, sustainable economic development and transport/logistics to be still relevant for our bilateral cooperation,” said Iipumbu.

The deputy minister commended the German government for the financial assistance rendered for various projects in Namibia.

“We are very appreciative of the noble support we received, among others the Engineering Department at the University of Namibia, Ongwediva campus that was handed over this week and the Nkasa Rupara National Park station handed over recently. We thank you for being a reliable partner in development,” said Iipumbu.

She added that new project proposals were drawn up at the government to government consultations that were held earlier this year, and they are expected to be part of the negotiations.

Speaking at the same event, the head of the German delegation and head of the Division for Southern Africa, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Alois Schneider, said new global policy frameworks have emerged and are going to guide their future cooperation.

“The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, designed in a consultative process that involved Namibia and German, set out the roadmap to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all people,” said Schneider.

* Hilma Nakanduungile is an information officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology stationed at Katima Mulilo in Zambezi Region.