German jazz drummer, Suzy Eises perform

Windhoek

Night under the Stars at the Warehouse Theatre welcomes world-renowned German jazz drummer, Wolfgang Haffner and band, engage Namibian saxophonist, Suzy Eises, on October 6.

Haffner and his band are on their “Kind of Spain” tour that combines the rhythm of traditional Spanish music with a jazz melody. Flamenco and Folklore meet an electric drummer supported by bass, piano and vibraphone.

Born in 1965, Haffner started his career early and explored the drums and piano but he chose the drums as his preference when he untapped his creative spirit and Albert Mangelsdorff recruited him as a band member at the age of 18.

After having performed with German artists including Till Brönner, Klaus Doldinger and Michael Wollny, Haffner also made it onto international stages as the preferred drummer for artists including Al Jarreau, Pat Metheny, Jan Garbarek, Nils Landgren and Randy Brecker. His “Haffner-Touch” on the drums is priceless.

Suzy Eises, who has made her stamp on the local jazz scene and graced audiences with her unique style of playing the saxophone with soul, opens Haffner’s performance at 19:30. Tickets for N$100 are available at Events Today: http://www.today.com.na/events/wolfgang-haffner-and-band. Entrance at the door will cost N$150.