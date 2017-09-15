Domestic workers pay rise necessary to address colonial legacy

Today, Namibia is still marked by highly skewed pay and income distribution. This is rooted in the country’s highly racial and discriminatory colonial past, where particularly domestic and unskilled labourers, despite their hard work, were paid wages way below their sustenance. The recent announcement that there will be a pay hike for domestic workers should therefore be seen as a way to redress and transform past injustices perpetrated by the colonial government.

Cassy Bloom