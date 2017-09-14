Standard Bank supports retirement funds industry

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-In its ongoing quest to promote national development objectives in the country, Standard Bank is the only commercial bank gave its support to the launch of the Retirement Funds Institute of Namibia’s (RFIN) 11th Annual Conference slated for Swakopmund as on September 14 and 15.

The upcoming conference presents the opportunity for relevant stakeholders in this sector to deliberate on policies that continue to drive the economy and the Capital market by building dialogue confronting topical issues affecting the retirement industry and to network.

As a platinum sponsor, Standard Bank calls Namibia its home and it is passionate in driving her growth. To this note, the Bank has contributed N$50,000 towards this year’s RFIN conference, continuing with its support to this sector over the years.

“We are proud to be associated with RFIN, which has the role to protect, promote and advance the interests of retirement funds. This strongly aligns with our corporate investment banking Investor Services offering which encompasses the safekeeping of securities, securities settlements and the processing of corporate actions and income collection, Securities Lending, Investment Administration, Issuer Serves to mention but a few our service offering,” said Standard Bank’s head of investor services, Corny Zaaruka. She further added that Standard Bank is inspired to advance national development objectives. “We believe the conference is critical for joint collaborations as such deliberations through various speakers is important for the industry to reach common goals and objectives, well as enhance inclusivity,” added Zaaruka, This year’s RFIN’s conference will be held under the theme: “Contemporary Developments in the Local Retirement Funds Industry.”