Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-The police in Oshana Region are on a manhunt for suspected robbers, who got away with over N$300,000 from Ondangwa Spar on Monday night.

The robbery follows yet another such incident at Ongwediva Pick n Pay last week. The robbers have not yet been identified and are still on the run. It is alleged they gained entrance to the shop after they cut through the roofing and disabled the alarm system.