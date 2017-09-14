Okatana and Nehale triumph in FNB Classics Clashes

Staff Reporter

Oshakati-Over the past weekend the final two football matches of the 2017 FNB Classic Clashes were played in Onayena, Oshikoto Region.

Nehale Secondary School met Ongha Secondary School on a hot and windy day, while Haudano and Okatana secondary schools also took the field afterwards.

In the first match, me on September 8, Nehale SS defeated Ongha 2-0, which was also the halftime score. Both teams gave it their best, but it was the host team Nehale who emerged victorious.

Nehale’s Martha Nelondo was crowned Vigo Hero, while her teammate goalkeeper Thomas Nghipandulwa was crowned Man of the Match.

In the second match, Okatana SS managed to secure their first win in the competition after five years of being part of the FNB Classic Clashes with a 5-1 victory over Haudano.

Eliuda Haufiku of Haudano SS was named Vigo Hero, while Thomas Shikongo of Okatana SS was crowned the FNB Man of the Match.

Gordon Pokolo, sponsorship manager of FNB Namibia said: “We look back at a successful 2017 FNB Classic Clashes season and thank everyone for their hard work, dedication and awesome sportsmanship. It was a wonderful season and we look forward to 2018 when it will again be game on!”