NPL clubs in Gobabis this weekend … Tura Magic, Young African, Unam

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Sport enthusiasts in the cattle town of Gobabis will this weekend be treated to a serious football feast when three Namibia Premier League (NPL) clubs grill each other at the town’s Legare Stadium.

As normality within most NPL administrative organs is beginning to take shape, clubs have also followed suit as most have already started with the reactivation of players through friendly matches and gruelling training sessions.

Not only the players but the clubs have also embarked on the mission of fully resuscitating all football activities in various towns through friendly matches and mini tournaments – and this weekend will be no exception.

Premiership clubs Tura Magic, Unam and Gobabis-based club Young African will this weekend be in action in a three-team friendly football fiesta at the Legare.

The teams will confront each other on Saturday morning, with Tura Magic first taking on Unam at 11h00 before they (Tura Magic) proceed to confront Young African at 13h30. At 16h00, Young African will do battle against Unam in the last match of the day.

Gates will open at 09h00 and entrance fee is N$10.00 per person and N$10.00 to park your vehicle at a guarded parking lot.