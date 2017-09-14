Finance to implement SACU decisions

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney-General to report on the visit of former president Hifikepunye Pohamba to India.

According to the Cabinet briefing the former president’s visit took place between July 24 to 28. Cabinet also took note of the decisions by the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa from July 3 – 4.

Cabinet furthermore took note of the outcome of the fifth summit of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Heads of State and Government held on June 23 in Swaziland.

“Cabinet took note of the summit’s decision as highlighted in this submission and direct the Ministry of Finance to coordinate the implementation of summit decisions,” read the statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.