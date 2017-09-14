Brave Media launches #Brave40u40

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Under their mandate of informing and inspiring young Namibians, Brave Media has launched Namibia’s first ever ‘#Brave40u40’ recognition initiative.

In a statement to announce its launch, Brave Media, a 100 percent Namibian-owned company, said it “aims to create compelling content, which informs, inspires and contributes to the socio-economic discourse of Namibia and beyond”.

The initiative aims to celebrate 40 Namibian individuals under the age of 40, who are striving for greatness in their respective careers and life journeys.

“These are individuals whose endeavours contribute directly or indirectly to Namibia.

Motivated young people, who are disrupting and changing the narrative of excellence for the betterment of Namibia,” said Brave Media concept developer Elizabeth Nailenge.

The #Brave40u40 will be judged by a dynamic team of four judges and will be selected under seven categories, including education, health, finance, science and energy, music, arts and culture, media- print/radio/social/television, entrepreneurship and sports, respectively.

“Brave Media is calling for nominations of innovative, brave, Namibian trailblazers, whose outstanding hard work and achievement is worth celebrating and inspiring the nation for further greatness,” it said.

Nominations or enquiries should be forwarded to nomninations@bravemedia.com.na and entries close on Friday September 15.

The #Brave40u40 campaign will be launched and announced at a celebration on October 21.

Brave Media encourages the youth to join “as we seek to inspire, encourage and celebrate excellence.”