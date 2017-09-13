Unam health sciences faculty expands horizons

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-Students aspiring to study dentistry, occupational therapy and physiotherapy will no longer have to look afar to fulfil their studies with the introduction of these programme by the University of Namibia (Unam)’s School of Health Sciences, next year.

Unam has developed a curriculum for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BChD), in order to build the national capacity to deliver high quality oral health and dental surgery services to all Namibians.

The purpose is to increase access and equity, particularly to the rural populations where such services are limited or poorly resourced.

Thus moving towards fulfilling the 2030 Vision of comprehensive health care provided to all the Namibian people.

Further, the Bachelor of Science Physiotherapy (Honours) programme is a four year course and the minimum entry requirements for admission into the programme include a valid NSSC certificate with at least 30 points in five subject.

Meanwhile, the four year Bachelor of Science Occupational Therapy (Honours) programme (Level 8) for admission into the 2018 Academic Year.

In addition, the minimum entry requirements for admission into the Bachelor of Science Occupational Therapy (Honours) programme also include a valid NSSC certificate with at least 30 points in five subjects.

The Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Health Sciences campus, Professor Peter Nyarango last week said, “people have been asking for these courses even before we introduced them.”

Nyarango said the courses have been planned since 2012, explaining that it is a long process. “We do a fully-fledged consultation and market survey. We don’t start a programme if it’s not sustainable,” he said. For now, 15 students will be admitted for each of the courses next year, he revealed.

Nyarango also said the general rule at Unam is that at least ten percent of students must be international students as it helps the institution to benchmark. “But the places are small,” he added.