Unam halts WOBSC in hockey premiership

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Last weekend’s matches in the highly competitive Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Premier League in Windhoek produced exciting action as the league entered its 8th round.

In the men’s premier league, Unam spoiled the day for WOBSC via a 4-all stalemate though the result left the latter clinging to the top spot on the log standings on goal difference, while they also enjoy the luxury of having a game in hand.

In other action, Saints put up a splendid showing defeating NUST to remain two points off the pace of log leaders WOBSC.

In the women’s premier league, Unam were too dominant for WOBSC as the latter struggled to keep their marauding opponents at bay. Saints came out tops to increase their lead to 23 points, eight adrift of 2nd placed BDO Wanderers.

In other action, WOBSC confronted Unam but the students were in an uncompromising mood registering an upset victory over their much-fancied opponents.

The Clever Boys steadily increased their momentum this season and as expected, the game was a fiercely competitive encounter.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, Unam found themselves in the driving seat leading by 3 goals to 1, before adding another goal to claim the tie 4-1.

WOBSC net guard Jacobus Coetzee kept his team in the match with breathtaking saves. His heroics between the sticks motivated his teammates who fought back, subsequently masterminding a remarkable comeback to force the tie into a draw (4-4).

In their next match, DBO Wanderers came up against a resurgent DTS side that was not yet ready to relinquish their top position on the log standings. The latter went out for a victory from the first whistle, eventually coming out triumphant 4-0 accompanied by a well-deserved bonus point.

DTS are now level on points with WOBSC who have a better goal difference including a game in hand. William de Arth netted a brace for DTS.

Elsewhere, Saints faced NUST in the last match in the men’s premiership and while NUST appeared to be struggling throughout the match, Saints seized the opportunity to claim a comprehensive 12-1 win over their out of sorts opponents.

Veterans Trevor Cormack and Damien Schutz were the top goal scorers for DTS with four goals apiece.

In the equally competitive women’s section, DTS face BDO Wanderers with the latter coming out tops via a narrow 1-0 victory.

Unam had a date with WOBSC with the former scoring three unanswered goals (3-0) with Lydia Simon finding the back of the net twice.

Runway log leaders Saints consolidated their position on the log standings by dispatching NUST 6-0 with six different players registering their names on the score sheet and now move eight points clear on the log table.

The next round is slated for this coming weekend at the Wanderers sports fields and Windhoek High School (WHS) hockey fields, respectively.