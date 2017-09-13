The Cursed Girl a must-read for teens

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-Fame, fortune and a greedy naive teenager not only sounds like a winning combination for a must-read book, but can also serve as a valuable lesson for young readers.

Just like it taught Maria, a character from an intriguing book, The Cursed Girl by a young Namibian author, Matheus Ntjamba, published earlier this year by the Literal Guide Publishers, Nigeria.

The Cursed Girl is indeed a must read for the younger and older generation in the sense that it addresses everyday life’s struggles involving money, fame, death and acceptance from peers. In the book itself, Maria, a young inexperienced teenager from an average family instantly becomes a millionaire overnight following the murder of her father.

With so much money at her disposable, Maria does not need to dream of all the fame and fortune such kind of money can buy but get it on her doorstep.

Maria uses her newly acquired wealth to buy acceptance in rich circles and lures danger to herself. She becomes entangled in a web of lies, crime, notorious gang leaders as well as endless millions of dollars of debts.

The plot continues to thicken as the idea is to keep the reader on the edge until the last page. The Cursed Girl is currently available on e-books but can also be ordered from the author. The book will be launched later this month

About the Author: Mathues Tjamba is an avid script writer, novelist, mentor and motivational speaker. He also serves as the vice-president of the Namibia Authors Association, aimed at promoting Namibian literature. Tjamba is currently studying English Literature at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and dreams of publishing more books in the near future.