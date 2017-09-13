Ten projects benefit from hammer mills

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa through the Regional Governors Development Fund donated 10 hammer mills to community projects in 11 constituencies in the region.

The 10 milling machines form part of the 15 milling machines donated to the community this year through funds made available by NAMSOV and Fishcor to the tune of N$408,000.

Kashuupulwa said the Fund was exclusively set aside to sponsor the 15 projects in order to enhance business development in the remote areas and create income opportunities for the unemployed.

Kashuupulwa said the Governors Fund will supplement government efforts to accelerate youth enterprise development, fight against unemployment and eradicate poverty and hunger in the country.

While established businesses play a critical role, it is equally vital to ensure Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) grow into a diversified and large industry that will contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, which he believes should commence with youth empowerment.

“I feel that it is befitting to support the young people in their pursuit towards youth enterprises development and economic competitiveness, as provided for under the Harambee Prosperity Plan,” said Kashuupulwa.

The senior administrative officer at Okaku Anna Shilongo said the machinery would create income for the unemployed in the community and thereby help reduce poverty.

“We in the rural communities are the hardest-hit by poverty, so the milling machines will create income for our people, which will then enable them to cater for their needs,” said Shilongo.

Indongo Indongo from Ondangwa Urban Constituency said the donation is a step in the right direction to fight unemployment.

The governor said the donation was initiated to support the youth in acquiring appropriate technology equipment to start their own businesses and create employment opportunities.

The programme to date has supported numerous community business initiatives, particularly the youth and women, who are committed to making a meaningful contribution to the development of Namibia.

The governor said the handover will be followed by monitoring visits to ensure the projects are sustainable.