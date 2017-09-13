Oshikoto crowned MWT champions

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The Maintenance Division in the Ministry of Works and Transport (MWT) in the Oshikoto Region were crowned champions of this year’s third edition of the Ministerial Championship held in Keetmanshoop recently.

The Oshikoto regional team, popularly known as Wakata-Walika (meaning whoever takes the risk of playing us, risks losing), participated in volleyball and athletics where they emerged victorious, scooping two trophies and gold and silver medals. It was the second successive time winning the volleyball trophy.

The team paid a courtesy visit to Oshikoto Governor Henock Kankoshi to present their accolades and Kankoshi later treated them to a breakfast session and handed them a certificate of appreciation for their good performance.

“I am here to present the region’s achievement from the event – we scooped a volleyball trophy and its gold medals, plus gold and silver medals in athletics. It is due to this we were declared the overall winners of the championship,” said MWT regional head Festus Nghatanga. Oshikoto chief regional officer Frans Enkali applauded the team and encouraged them to make use of their team spirit, and transfer that positive energy to their work place.