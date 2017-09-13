Lawyer out on N$5,000 bail for alleged rape

Staff Reporter

Rundu-Lutibezi Vernon Mutimani, the sole practitioner at Lutibezi Attorneys, was granted bail of N$5,000 when he submitted his bail application before the Rundu Magistrate’s Court today, following his arrest last Thursday. It is alleged that he had raped his 13-year-old cousin.

Lutibezi was granted bail on condition he does not interfere with police investigations or communicate directly or indirectly with the complainant or the victim.

Lutibezi was denied bail on Friday when he made his first court appearance as the State argued that it would not be

in the administration of justice, nor in the public interest to grant him bail.

On Monday he appeared in court again before Magistrate Hellen Olaiya to apply for bail in a hearing that lasted from 14h30 until 19h00, but the ruling was postponed to yesterday.

Lutibezi, a Rundu-based defence lawyer, on Monday also made his second appearance in the same court on a separate case, a charge of malicious damage to property, for which he was also granted bail.