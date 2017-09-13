Kunene prefers green scheme to handouts

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-The leadership of the Kunene Region believes that investing in a green scheme project for the region would benefit its residents more in the long run than relying on drought relief handouts from government for day-to-day survival.

Kunene Regional Governor Angelika Muharukua and Epupa Constituency Councillor Nguzu Muharukua were yesterday in agreement that the region is still recovering from the impact of the devastating seven-year drought and the trail of effects it visited on inhabitants.

For the past seven years, the region has not received adequate rainfall, forcing most villagers to relocate to Opuwo, as their livestock and gardens perished.

“It will cost millions to invest in a green scheme project, but in the end it is worth it,” said Nguzu, adding that some areas in Epupa Constituency did not receive any rainfall at all.

The drought relief food was distributed until May, after which it was expected that people would rely on the rains to plant and subsequently harvest the crops, but sufficient rain did not fall, the councillor said. “The people did not harvest anything from the crop fields, because there was no rain,” he added.

Just recently – from August 26 to September 5 – communities in the remote parts of Kunene Region received bags of rice, but they could only be reached by helicopter through a special operation involving SADC countries, Nguzu and the governor explained.

According to the National Planning Commission’s Namibia Poverty Report, Epupa is the poorest constituency in Kunene, followed by Opuwo Rural and Urban, and Sesfontein Constituency.

“Our constituency (Epupa) received about 8,600 bags of rice,” Nguzu said. He added that Epupa Constituency and Kunene Region at large are blessed with natural water springs that could be used for gardening projects.

“The traditional leaders here support such projects and other developmental projects, but they just need to be consulted and told how they and their communities would benefit. In most cases proper consultations do not take place,” Nguzu noted.

He further said that people in the region can be trained in how to develop their gardens and find a means of survival through green scheme projects.

Sharing similar sentiments, Governor Muharukua reiterated the need for gardening projects along the Kunene River. “It is more sustainable than relying on drought relief donations and the rain. People are dying of hunger, because their animals are dying,” said Muharukua, who also called on private investors to consider investing in the region.