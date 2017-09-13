Immanuel Shifidi celebrates 40 years

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Alumni and current learners of Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School in Katutura will host a gala dinner and fun day this Friday and Saturday at the school to raise funds as part of the school’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

The gala dinner on Friday in the school hall will see a variety of performances, ranging from cultural to musical.

The fun day at the sports field on Saturday afternoon is a family and friends affair with many fun activities for children and adults. Residents from around the school will get an opportunity to market their products to the community.

“We will celebrate 40 years and at the same time a reunion of Shifidi alumni. We’re are also honouring the life of the late Immanuel Shifidi whom the school is named after,” says Alma Kashiahkumwa, a school teacher and one of the organisers of the event.

Former prime minister Marko Hausiku and former member of parliament Fluksman Samuel will deliver motivational speeches.

Tickets for the gala dinner are available from the school at N$350 per person.