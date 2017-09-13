Breath-taking matric ball at Angra Pequena SS

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Breath-taking is how the Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School matriculants’ last ball last Saturday at the waterfront here can be described.

The town was filled with laughter and joy by all, parents, relatives and friends who could not wait to see their children all dressed up. The theme for this year’s Grade 12s farewell ball was “A night in Las Vegas”. Principal, Shyral Beukes, could not hide his joy at the record attendance this year because some of the teachers went out of their way to assist learners in getting dresses, accessories and sponsors to pay for the function. All learners received invitations for the matric ball, some however could not attend because of financial constraints.

Matriculant Nothando Susan Nambala could not contain her joy and excitement.

“Our matric farewell was a great experience, it was well planned and organised by our teachers and we as students were also prepared, we were not only physically prepared but intellectually and mentally as well”, delights Nothando. The 17-year-old aims at pursuing a career in logistics and supply chain management.

Another matriculate, Johanness Ambunda, believes this year’s farewell was better than that of last year as it was blessed with a beautiful weather and a lot of learners attended this year’s prom compared to last year.

”I experienced the transformation of inner beauty that has been hidden behind the school uniforms by the girls and the love we received from the school teachers”, he notes.

He plans vocational training as an automotive mechanic. “I would say, the best experience of the night was listening to my principal’s inspirational poem and us dancing the night away”, opines Estralita Engelbrecht, a 20-year-old learner at the school, who aims pursuing further studies in education.

She encourages fellow learners to study as frequent as possible and not to impress the next person but to become someone important in life.

The night was indeed memorable for the matriculants, as they looked dashing in their tuxedos and prom gowns.

Beukes applauds Shamilla Johr, who did a fantastic job with the décor as well the Grade 12s who did very well during the August mock examination. She believes that they will do them proud again in the final examinations.

“Don’t strive to do your best, strive to be the best. Don’t make excuses, and don’t settle for anything less than what seems truly impossible. And this goes for no matter what any of you decide to do, but whatever you decided to do, do it well,” Beukes encouraged her learners.