Bank workers reach out to kids in need

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Standard Bank’s legal, risk and compliance departments last week donated groceries and fuel vouchers to the value of N$6,000 to Hope Village in Goreangab settlement in Katutura, which caters for 92 orphaned and vulnerable children.

The donation formed part of the three department’s corporate social initiative for the year, with 20 employees rallying together to raise funds for the village.

Standard Bank and Hope Village have had a close relationship for over a decade, with the bank building the Village’s girls house and donating a bus to transport the children to and from school on a daily basis.

Kingston Makoni, Hope Village’s manager who was appointed by Standard Bank last year, said he was very pleased with the donations, stressing that he was humbled by the fact the bank and its staffers always think of them.

“I am honoured and privileged to once again be receiving such a generous donation from Standard Bank. I am proud to say that the relationship has grown over years and has become personal, to the extent that the staff members are actively involved in maintaining the relationship. It is very encouraging to see that they are doing what is best for the children,” he said.

Makoni reiterated that he was grateful to the Standard Bank staff, who out of generosity and conviction of their hearts, believe the children at Hope Village should have a good life like all other Namibians.

Standard Bank acting head of marketing and head of legal services Sigrid Tjijorokisa said that she and her team were equally honoured to be able to give the modest amount they did, stressing that every Namibian child deserves to be cared and provided for.

“Hope Village is near and dear to our hearts because they care for our children, these are our future leaders, they deserve our love and compassion. We are happy to help where we can because we know it is for a good cause and we hope to work together for many more years to come,” Tjijorokisa concluded.