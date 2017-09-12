Small stock ear tags needed for exports

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Meat Board of Namibia has reminded producers about the implementation of the requirement of individual identification of small stock being exported to the Republic of South Africa (RSA) since the beginning of this month.

This applies only to small stock being exported to the RSA and is not a requirement for any marketing within the borders of Namibia.

This arrangement is also not for sheep resident on the farm but only for sheep to be exported to the RSA.

Currently the ear tags are only available at the Meat Board at N$10.75 per set. Orders can be placed at eartags@nammic.com.na or eartags2@nammic.com.na.

The stock brand card or certificate and the producer ID are needed to purchase the tags. Phone +264 61 275 864 for more information on the purchase of the ear tags.