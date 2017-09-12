Roadrunners gear up for Navachab half marathon

Staff Reporter
Karibib-The town of Karibib is to play host to the 4th edition of the annual Navachab half marathon at the Usab field on Saturday at 07h30.
Several lucrative prizes are at stake for both male and female athletes while junior long-distance runners, veterans and masters also stand to cash in at the one-day race.
Entry forms can be obtained from various clubs or can be collected from Usab Gym Karibib, BK Karumendu (Omaruru sports office @264 813118489) or emailed per request from Tuafi Shafombabi@ + 264 17790042 (tuafi.shafombabi@navachab.com.na)
Registration fee is set at N$40 per athlete, N$50 (seniors) while junior athletes are exempted from paying an entry fee.
Transport from different regions of the country will be made available through the Ministry of Sport and Youth while accommodation will be at the Youth Hostel in Usakos for those who can’t afford accommodation.
Prizes are as follows:
Seniors (20 – 39 years)
Gold Medalist– N$5, 000
Silver Medalist – N$2, 000
Bronze Medalist– N$1, 000
Fourth Place – N$700
Fifth Place – N$500
Sixth Place – N$300
Juniors (16 – 19 years)
Gold Medalist – N$2, 000
Silver Medalist – N$1, 000
Bronze Medalist – N$700
Fourth Place – N$500
Fifth Place – N$300
Veterans (40 – 49)
Gold Medalist – N$2, 000
Silver Medalist – N$1, 000
Bronze Medalist – N$700
Masters (50 +)
Gold Medalist – N$1, 500
Silver Medalist – N$700
Bronze Medalist – N$500