Query: What are Radio Frequency Identification Devices and what steps should be followed by farmers?



Response: The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry wishes to inform the public that all small stock destined for export to RSA and all imported small stock must be individually identified by use of approved Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) ear tags as from September 1, 2017. The RFID ear tags will replace the metal ear tags, which are currently in use. Note should be taken that the current use of metal ear tags on small stock destined to RSA was only a temporary arrangement.



Take note that ONLY tagged and registered small stock is to be exported at that moment.

The following steps should be followed:



• Farmers register the small stock RFID ear-tags on the Namibia Livestock Identification and Traceability System (NamLITS) database using NamLITS online or by submitting registration cards or ear-tag bag numbers at any State Veterinary Office.

• Contact State Veterinary Offices before registering small stock that will need laboratory result prior to export.

• Contact the Meat Board of Namibia for ear tag purchase procedures.



• The public is kindly urged to contact state veterinarians in their respective areas for more detailed information.

* Margaret Kalo, senior public relations officer, Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, e-mail: Margaret.kalo@mawf.gov.na