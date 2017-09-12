ADRA gives to needy children

Memory Mutenda

Nkurenkuru-The Adventist Development and Relief Agency Namibia (ADRA) has extended a helping hand to the needy and vulnerable children of Nkurenkuru in the Kavango West Region.

They could not hide their excitement during the handing over of food items including bags of maize meal, seventy tins of fish, rice, and blankets, clothes and shoes.

Learners from five different schools around Nkurenkuru town, identified through the constituency office, principals and school boards were ecstatic when they recently received their donations.

Handing over the donations, Frank Mukube, ADRA’s director, said: “This is to help communities in whatever way we can to work together in the spirit of Harambee, both the rich and poor.”

According to Mukube, ADRA is complementing what the government is doing to improve people’s lives through its programmes such as supporting those living with HIV and AIDs.

The agency has a project in Tsumkwe that gives training to the San community on food production for them to produce their own food.

“ADRA aims to work with people to improve and make a difference in their lives as the Bible commands that the hand that gives to the poor will not be in shortage,” said Mukube.

Speaking during the handover, Damian Nakambare, Nkurenkuru Constituency Councillor, said people should work together to meet the government halfway as illustrated by ADRA.

“I therefore encourage you the learners that received the donations to work hard and refrain from involving yourself in criminal activities, as we expect you to obtain better results at the end of the year. Remember if you want to be somebody in life you need to be dedicated and work hard.

“Please refrain from social evils such as pregnancy, alcohol and drug abuse as this affects the region’s development. Kavango West is one of the poorest regions in the country and these items are really appreciated,” stated Nakambare.

“I further request ADRA to expand their services and donations to other villages in the region,” said Nakambare.

ADRA was officially registered with the Ministry of Health and Social Services in 2004 to carry out its work in Namibia for community development and disaster relief.

ADRA International operates in five core portfolio activities – food security, economic development, primary health, emergency management and basic education.

ADRA International’s disaster relief and development programmes are funded with resources received from individuals, governments and United Nations agencies such as the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

* Memory Mutenda is an information officer at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology based at Nkurenkuru in Kavango West Region.