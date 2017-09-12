56-year-old arrested for murder

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-A 56-year-old man is today expected to make his first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate’ Court on a charge of murder following the death of 39-year-old Laurence Jesaya on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu the suspect allegedly stabbed Jesaya at about 03h00 on Friday, September 1, in Mondesa.

Iikuyu during the weekend’s crime briefing said the deceased was stabbed while eating roasted meat popularly called kapana with his co-worker in the vicinity of Mondesa Single Quarters.

“He was stabbed with an unknown object on the left side of chest which inflicted a serious open wound.

The deceased was rushed to the Swakopmund State Hospital in a critical condition and was later transferred to the Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek,” Iikuyu explained. He added that the incident was only reported to the police on Thursday. “Jesaya passed away on Thursday morning in Windhoek, resulting in the police opening a murder charge against the suspect,» Iikuyu said.

According to Iikuyu, Jesaya’s next of kin were informed.

The suspect was arrested on Friday and he will appear in court today.