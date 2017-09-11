SOE Forum prepares for Day of Fun

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-In an effort to make sporting and recreational activities more exciting, fun and interesting for participants and all other stakeholders this coming weekend’s SOE Forum Sporting Games have been tailored to include a good mixture of male and female athletes in the sporting disciplines of volleyball, football and netball.

The following rules and instructions will be applicable to all participating teams and athletes. Would-be participating SOEs should send at least one or two representatives to the draw ceremony (venue to be communicated in due course); (2) Participants should be branded in their respecting corporate colours/attire; (3) Only employees of the respective SOEs will be eligible to participate; (4) No guest players will be allowed; (5) Games will be strictly conducted in the spirit of socialising and fun.

Furthermore, (6) teams will be disqualified if they arrive 7 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time; (7) No company will be allowed to register more than one team; (8) All participating teams are required to approach the games seriously in a professional manner while having fun; (9) Winners of the Fun Day are reminded to return the floating trophy as customary practice to the chief organiser of the gathering the following year.

All winners in their respective categories win trophies, including a floating trophy and medals (gold, silver bronze).

(11) Disqualification can happen due to misconduct, foul language and rude contact by players, substitutes and coaches and will result in disqualification of a team for the rest of the tourney and the immediate physical removal of such offenders from the venue.

(12) Event organisers reserve the right to change or adopt the programme, as they deem necessary; (13) If particpants have any complaints, they are asked to kindly inform their captain or coach and he/she should bring it to the attention of the organisers; (14) The organisers reserve the rights in handling any dispute and their decision is final.