Local stars to present Jacques Brel’s work this week

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Jacques Brel, the internationally acclaimed cabaret singer, comes alive in the Warehouse Theatre starting this Wednesday for four nights of a star-studded musical extravaganza ending on Saturday.

The event brings together Namibia`s greatest singers & dancers coming together for the greatest music ever written. Two soul sisters, Lize Ehlers and Esther Fellner; both extremely talented songsters were last seen together in the successful musical ‘Mama Mia!’ – The biggest musical show to be staged in Namibia.

They have remained very good friends, with Esther performing sometimes in Lize Ehlers’ popular Song Night. Esther has been singing Jacques Brel songs for many years in Europe with we know artistes such as Heiko Reissig, Deborah Sasson, Rennee Giessen.

She has performed with KÖLN philharmonic orchestra and the BERLIN symphony orchestra. It is fabulous that these two extremely talented women are coming together again in this show.

Brel’s songs are as timeless as they are universal. They demand the correction of injustices in society, they speak about the power of love, and they add a layer of gaiety to human weaknesses with self-deprecating humour.

Thanks to his powerful lyrics and charismatic songs, Jacques Brel will make you think, cry, and laugh; he will make you angry and he will make you fall in love. International stars, such as David Bowie, Nina Simone, Shirley Bassey and Sting have sung of his hits.

“Ne me quitte pas”was translated into “If You Go Away “and made famous by Frank Sinatra. “Le Moribund” was translated into “Seasons in the Sun “and made famous by both Terry Jacks and West life.

The cherry on the top of this world-class cabaret will be a special appearance by Odile Müller Tulimelila Shityuwete, two of Namibia’s very best dancers, and a very special stand up moment with Madam Marie.

This is a night of stars that will take the breath away. The show starts at 19h00 every night and tickets can be booked at Warehouse Theatre for N$150 each.

Brel was a Belgian singer, songwriter, actor and director who composed and performed literate, thoughtful, and theatrical songs that generated a large, devoted following—initially in Belgium and France, later throughout the world.

He was widely considered a master of the modern chanson. Although he recorded most of his songs in French and occasionally in Dutch, he became an influence on English-speaking songwriters and performers such as David Bowie, Alex Harvey, Marc Almond and Rod McKuen.

English translations of his songs were recorded by many top performers in the United States, including Ray Charles, Judy Collins, John Denver, the Kingston Trio, Nina Simone, Frank Sinatra, Scott Walker, and Andy Williams.