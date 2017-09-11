//Kharas backs Geingob for Swapo presidency

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-The Swapo Party in the //Kharas Region has pledged its unwavering support to President Hage Geingob as the sole candidate for the Swapo Party presidency.

During a press statement at Keetmanshoop on Saturday, Swapo’s regional coordinator for //Kharas, Matheus Mumbala, announced that the //Kharas regional executive committee and its delegates to the sixth congress of Swapo set for November back President Hage Geingob as Swapo president.

He said being president of the country is not an easy task, as some may think, and in order to maintain peace and continued stability, consistency must prevail, which is why the //Kharas Region will support Geingob as candidate for Swapo presidency.

“The //Kharas regional executive committee and its delegates to the sixth congress have decided unanimously and unconditionally on the candidature of our president, Hage Geingob, for Swapo party president,” he announced.

Mumbala said the decision was taken after a meeting on Saturday, where the delegates deliberated on the candidacy for the position of Swapo party president, and other important party issues.

Announcing the decision at the Swapo //Kharas regional office, Mumbala noted that Geingob is committed and dedicated to the Swapo party, is a tested cadre and has experience second to none. The members believe in all fairness he should become party president.

Mumbala noted that although the region wants Geingob as sole candidate for the party presidency, democracy should prevail if other candidates want to contest for the position. He called on the //Kharas delegates and those who have not endorsed Geingob as their candidate to throw their weight behind him come November.

“We are sending capable candidates to ensure that they campaign for themselves and for the president,” he said. The Swapo regional head also called on delegates to campaign in a manner that is fair and acceptable. He urged them to refrain from “de-campaigning” others, saying delegates should try to gain their votes fairly.

The region will also send former member of parliament Willem Konjore, Veterans Affairs Deputy Minister Hilma Nicanor, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maureen Hinda, Oranjemund Constituency Councillor Lazarus Nangolo, Lüderitz Mayor Hilaria Mukapuli and Johannes Ndeutepo as candidates for the central committee.