Former Multi- Choice manager up for N$2 million fraud

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Manga Nawa Mukena, the former marketing manager at Multi-Choice Namibia, made her second appearance before the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday for having allegedly defrauded her employer of an amount of N$2 million.

Mukena appeared before Magistrate Brand van Pletzen on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering a forged instrument.

According to the summary of facts that appear on the charge sheet, between the period of April 1, 2013 and March 17 this year, the accused acted wrongfully, unlawfully, falsely and with intent to defraud Multi-Choice Namibia, and one Roger Gertze.

State Prosecutor Tatelo Lusepani informed the court that investigations into the case have been finalised and the State is ready for Mukena to take the stand for her plea, in terms of Section 119 of the Criminal Procedures Act.

The prosecution alleges Mukena during the period in question used her position as marketing manager at Multi-choice Namibia to entice her employer to pay a company by the name of Kundan (PTY) Ltd for services that were never rendered.

“Kundan did not render any advertising services to Multi-Choice Namibia and thus the accused did commit a crime of fraud,” the prosecution charged.

The charge of forgery emanates from the fact apparently Mukena falsified a total of 80 invoices for advertising services by presenting them together with banking details that were not that of Kundan (PTY) Ltd.

It turned out Mukena instead provided her own banking details and such payments were made into her account. With the 80 invoices, Mukena over a period of three years managed to pocket an amount of N$2,088,071 at the expense of Multi-Choice Namibia and Roger Gertze.

The prosecution states that Mukena knew very well that the 80 invoices were falsified and no advertising services were ever rendered to her employer by the entities in question.

Following her first appearance, Mukena was released on bail of N$50,000 on condition that she report herself every Monday and Friday at Windhoek Police Station, that surrenders all travel documents and does not leave Windhoek district without the consent of the investigative officer.

Mukena is due to make her next appearance in court this week.