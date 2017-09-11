Brilliant Omusati makes it three in a row… Goals galore dominate youth tourney

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A well-taken brace from Willem Elia and one apiece via the boots of Times Petrus and Shiimi Matheus ensured a well-deserved 4-2 triumph for reigning champions Omusati.

The boys from the north triumphed over Erongo in the electrifying final of this year’s Skorpion Zinc Under-17 Cup at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek yesterday.

The defending champions wasted little time registering their name on the scoresheet with barely two minutes gone on the clock via Petrus. Erongo tried to get back into the contest through Steven Damaseb, but his goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

However, the boys from the Atlantic Ocean were finally back on level terms through Dario Goraseb’s goal 11 minutes later.

Omusati went on the offensive again and were aided by a moment of madness from an Erongo defender, who handled the ball, assuming the whistle had gone for offside.

The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot and up stepped Elia to slot in the resultant spotkick to restore his team’s slender lead (2-1).

Shortly afterwards, Elia completed his brace with goal number three for the seasiders to make it 3-1. In the second half Erongo sent on Leighton McCalty and the latter needed just three minutes on the pitch to reduce the deficit (3-2) with a well-taken shot.

It was end-to-end stuff from here on, as Omusati regained their composure, in the process extending their lead to two goals (4-2) through the enterprising Matheus. Erongo could not come out of their shell in the absence of influential playmaker Prince Tjiueza.

The latter missed the final through an injury picked up in the semifinal. Willem Elia from Omusati deservedly won the Man of the Match award.

In the battle for 3rd place, Kavango West and Kavango East came face to face, but it was the boys from the West that ran riot, scoring four unanswered goals. Pontanius Shikanga opened the scoring, followed by goals from Victor

Nependa, Alfons Newakka and Oskar Kambanzera to complete the riot.

Kavango West’s Petrus Kaveto won the Man of the Match accolade, while Erongo’s Prince Tjiueza was given Player of the Tournament award.

Kavango East walked away with the ‘FIFA Fair Play’ award, with Aron Nghitengeluwa (Omusati) winning the Golden Gloves award, leaving teammate Elia Willem to claim the coveted Golden Boot award, with eight strikes from the total 98 goals scored during the three-day youth tourney.

Referee Petrus Amutenya was voted Best Male Official of the tourney. – nfa org.