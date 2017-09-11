Artists wants deadline for song competition postponed

Strauss Lunyangwe

Windhoek-The ‘My Namibia’ national song competition’s deadline is expected to end today at 15h00, but the public wants the deadline to be extended so that more entrants can enter.

Citizens were encouraged to put their creative minds together to come up with a song that perfectly describes Namibia. Artists around the country have pleaded with organisers to extend the deadline, as most of them do not have recording facilities.

Some have lamented that they didn’t have enough time as the period given was very short. The competition was launched by Information and Communication Technology Minister Tjekero Tweya a month ago.

This past weekend Nascam and NBC were in Mariental and the Okakarara Trade Fair collecting songs from the public in those towns. Nascam’s CEO John Max said the message has definitely reached all citizens around the country.

“The response has been very impressive in all corners we have travelled, but the committee felt that we should accommodate the others’ calls to extend the deadline.”

The judges, who are still to be determined, will choose five songs and give the public a chance to vote for their favourite song out of the selected five. The winner will be awarded N$50,000.

Tweya said they are not trying to replace the national anthem and that other countries also have national songs, which are less formal and only sung for patriotism, unity and national pride.

“A national song is less formal and has no rules and regulations whenever being sung and shall complement our national anthem in arousing feelings of patriotism and unity and will not be compulsory for official ceremonies,” he explained.

The committee will announce their decision on whether the competition will be extended tomorrow.