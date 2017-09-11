Another whitewash for local pro boxers…As the Hitman and Co defend their belts

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-On a night of blood, sweat and tears, Namibian professional boxers made a clean sweep in their title bouts against their foreign counterparts during the MTC Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy No Mercy Part 7 boxing bonanza at the Windhoek Country Club on Saturday.

Veteran boxer Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses put the cherry on top of the cake when the Namibian boxing ambassador outclassed his Tanzanian opponent, Saidi Mundi, in the main bout on a night that saw local boxers coming out tops against their international opponents.

Moses enjoyed the better of the exchanges in a non-side affair that saw him sending the Tanzanian to the canvas on no fewer than three occasions – much to the delight of the large and appreciative crowd.

The Namibian dominated proceedings from the onset and had his opponent on the ropes and it was only a matter of time before the referee intervened to abbreviate the contest in the 5th round via a TKO for Moses to retain his WOB Africa lightweight belt.

The former world champion sent the clearly dizzy-eyed Mundi to slumberland with a combination of well-executed punches, thus obliging the referee to bring a premature halt to an otherwise one-sided contest.

In the main undercard bout, Sakaria Lukas bravely guarded his WBO Featherweight title by blowing away Ugandan challenger halting Mudde Rabisa with an unavoidable third round TKO.

On the same bill, Jeremiah ‘Bullfrog’ Nakathila returned the compliment to his stablemate with an identical scoreboard victory over the out-of-sorts Tanzanian opponent, Said Rhino, to claim the unoccupied WBO Africa Junior Lightweight title in convincing fashion.

In other action, Paulinus Paulus added to Namibia’s tally when the middleweight boxer made short work of his fight against jelly-legged Zimbabwean Liberty Nuwai, who he sent to sleep with a vicious first round knockout to claim the vacant International Middleweight title.