Angolan fugitive murder suspect arrested

Omuthiya-A murder suspect who has been on the run for almost a week was arrested over the weekend after he was bumped by a truck on the Ondangwa-Omuthiya road near Onathinge.

The suspect sustained injuries and a broken right arm, but was admitted to Oshakati State Hospital in a stable condition. According to the police report, the suspect was identified as an Angolan national by the name Joseph Matias, aged 33.

Matias is suspected of having murdered Secilia Thomas by stabbing her several times on the body with a knife in the deceased’s room. The murder occurred at Omuntele village in Oshikoto at an unknown time last Monday.

According to the police report, the suspect allegedly fled the scene after committing the gruesome act. The deceased was found dead with a knife stuck in her arm. Matias’ employer, who alerted the police to the crime, reportedly only found the deceased’s body in the room two days after the incident.