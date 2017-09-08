Suspected drug dealer denies guilt

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A 53-year-old man who is accused of dealing in drugs denied guilt after taking the stand in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Katutura.

Victus Makono is standing trial in Windhoek after his case was transferred from Gobabis following his arrest in 2007.

Makono did not give a plea explanation and it is up to the prosecution to prove its case against him. The State is yet to call its witnesses to take the stand when the matter returns to court in October. Makono, who is a long-distance truck driver, was arrested by the police at Buitepos border post along the Trans-Kalahari Highway.

Makono was travelling from South Africa through Botswana to Namibia when he got pulled over by the police.

Upon inspection, the police found 184.5 kg of dagga stacked in his truck. The dagga is estimated to be worth more than N$553,761.

Makono is out on bail of N$10,000 that was granted during his first appearance in the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Elina Nandago postponed the matter for continuation of trial to October 2.

Furthermore, Nandago extended Makono’s bail, cautioning him that failure to make an appearance in court as scheduled will result in a warrant of arrest being issued against him.

Lately the courts have been dealing with cases of drug dealing that involve huge amounts of money.

The court recently fined Angolan national Enasi Costa, 46, who was caught with 4.1 kg cocaine with a street value of N$2 million. Costa was fined N$30,000.

The court sentenced John David Toto, a pensioner, to six years behind bars for dealing in 75 kg of dagga valued at N$225,000.

Still on the roll is the case of Angolan national Huyeye Joao, 41, who was found in possession of cocaine valued at N$423,500.