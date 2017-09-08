Star of the Week: University of Namibia (Unam) Faculty of Health Sciences

Our ‘Star of the Week’ is the University of Namibia (Unam) Faculty of Health Sciences

for addressing the shortage of health professionals in the country by introducing the postgraduate qualification in anaesthesia. The Master of Medicine in Anaesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Management will commence next year and be a four-year course.

Professor Peter Nyarango, the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Unam’s Health Sciences campus, said the course would go a long way in addressing the acute shortage of anaesthetists, of whom there are currently eight in the public health sector. As there are more than 35 district hospitals the eight specialists cannot be deployed to most of these health facilities because of their small number.