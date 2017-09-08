Siluka finds his passion …in African print designs

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Emerging local fashion designer Stevie Silishebo Siluka, from Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region, is busy making his mark in the fashion industry.

Stevie is the founder of Siluka Fashion and Designs cc, a street wear brand that celebrates African culture. He started the brand after noticing a lack of African print in street wear collections.

This was just an idea that popped into his head of wanting to do something different to attract fashionistas, and those who like looking good for every occasion.

His designs under the theme ‘Focus on African Fashion and Beauty’ include different types of garments such as Kente, Ankara and Dashiki all made with hundred percent cotton.

The garments target both males and females between the ages of 18-36.

“We design on paper before placing on real material. We sketch from scratch until we come up with a full sample off what we want to design,” Stevie says.

He notes that he has never hosted a fashion show, but he plans to host one in the near future.

“The business is still in its early stages and a show cost a lot of money,” he says.

For now his company will try to join other fashion companies that have plans to showcase their collections, after holding consultations with them.

They will base the new designs on the idea of improving current designs, with a feel for a new touch.

Starting up a fashion business was not easy, but he says the idea of a fashion designing became stronger and stronger and he just wanted to do it.

“I read more on this matter. I found some specialised programmes on the internet and registered with some institutions. I received my training online and practise garment construction on my own,” he says.

Stevie has a few girls who work with him and he says the results are impressive.

“The core of our business is to design African apparel for both male and female customers,” he explains.

He hopes to grow the business substantially and help to train deserving Namibians to bring them into the fashion industry.

“Growth comes with the support of others, therefore anyone willing to move me to the next level is more than welcome,” Stevie says with determination.