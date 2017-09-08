Public in for a treat at film fest

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Film lovers will be able to enjoy the free screening of some of the best local short films at the Wernhil Park Atrium tomorrow.

Local film production company Optimistic Media in conjunction with Namibian Film Commission (NFC), has organised the screening to give local audiences the opportunity of seeing the films.

It will also give them a chance to voice their opinions on the production quality of the films.

At the same time, the film fest will give filmmakers an idea of whether audiences would like to see more local content and whether a need exists to produce more local films.

Some of the short films featuring at the event include ‘Try’ directed by Joel Haikali, ‘Tjiraa’ by Krischka Stoffels, ‘Uushimba’ by Khama Nakaduugileh and ‘Shortcut’ directed by Blos Amunyela.

Tomas Amakali, who enjoyed watching the film Uushimba, says he cannot wait to watch his favourite local films on the big screen.

He adds that screening the films free of charge offers local filmmakers a great opportunity to gain recognition among a wider section of the public.

“Most people don’t have money to buy the DVDs or go to cinemas to watch the movies. I guess this is a better way to promote local films by screening them at a public venue like Wernhil Park,” he says.

Many people complain that they don’t know where they can find Namibian films or where to watch them, but through this public cinema fest, they will have the chance to interact with filmmakers face to face.

The organisers say this will help to identify ways to improve the visibility and accessibility of the films in Namibia.

This will be the first time such screening has taken place with an outreach programme to other areas planned to follow.

Event coordinator Gustav Nuuyoma, who also acts in one of the short films, encourages the public to come and watch the films, give their opinions and encourage filmmakers in the industry to tell the country’s own stories.

“Such a platform can encourage people to pursue a career in filmmaking and acting or take up any other role in film making such as becoming make-up artist, lighting, gaffers, production designers, script writers and many other roles involved in film making,” Nuuyoma says.

He also called on filmmakers to come and interact with audiences on various topics surrounding the filmmaking process and to provide input on how the film industry in Namibia can grow.

Organisers also called on those interested in film to come take pictures with some of the Namibian actors present at the film fest and ask them questions. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. in the morning and continue until 2 p.m. in the afternoon.