Oshiya stuck with incomplete library

Obrein Simasiku

Oshiya-Oshiya Combined School is finding it difficult to make ends meet to complete a school library, which was raised from the ground and funded through donations by parents and teachers.

The library, which is now at rooftop level, still lacks some doors, windows, ceiling, paint, electrical cables and learning tools. This is despite Ohorongo Cement’s donation of 80 bags of cement, which is going to be used to plaster the walls and for floor of the building.

According to the Principal Gothard Iindombo, they took it upon themselves to meet government halfway in light of the economic slump the country was facing.

“We did this in the best interest of the learners, hence the parents together with the staff members donated N$200 and N$250 towards the first phase of this initiative. In the second phase where we are now parents donated N$100 and teachers N$150, respectively,” explained Iindombo, who added that they have reached a cul-de-sac and are appealing for assistance from the business fraternity.

“It really worked for us to reach up to the rooftop, but the challenge still remains. We have books, but these days the world is also revolving around technology, which has become the centre and source of information in the recent generation.

“But the problem is that the school only has one computer, which is definitely not enough to cater for all learners and staff,” stressed Iindombo.

He reiterated that their aim is to balance the traditional learning process with books and modern information technology based on the interest of the learners, so that they do not struggle in future even when they advance to university and into working life.