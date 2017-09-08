‘No Mercy Part 7’ Boxing Bonanza tomorrow

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s WBO Africa lightweight champion Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses will tomorrow headline the ‘No Mercy Part 7’ Boxing Bonanza when he defends his title against Tanzania’s Saidi Mundi at the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino.

The bonanza is hosted and promoted by Namibia’s leading boxing school – the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy.

The Namibian veteran former WBA lightweight world champion, now ranked number 4 by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO), boasts an impressive record of 39 wins and 3 losses, with 24 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Mundi on the other hand also holds a credible record of 19 wins and 3 losses, complemented by 11 knockouts.

Moses said he was focused on his quest to become a number one mandatory challenger for the WBO world title. “I am the best. To my opponent, thank you very much for coming to Namibia, as a lot of people refuse to come to Namibia to face me, but I will beat you,” said a confident Moses.

The main undercard will see Namibia’s most prominent prospect and tipped-to-become future world champion Sakaria ‘Desert Storm’ Lukas defend his WBO Africa featherweight title against Mudde Rabisa of Uganda. Lukas remains undefeated in 19 fights and is now ranked number 5 in the world by the WBO. A win is crucial to put him in the top three.

The third world title fight on the night will see the return of Jeremiah ‘No Respect’ Nakathila, who recently joined the MTC Sunshine camp. Jeremiah will challenge Said Chino from Tanzania for the vacant WBO Africa junior lightweight title. Nakathila goes into this fight with an impressive 13 fights with only 1 loss.

General tickets sell for N$200 per person, while VIP tables seating 10 persons sell for N$10,000. Othe oganisers say this promises to be a massive fight night involving Namibia and Africa’s top boxing talent and seats are very limited. Tickets are available at Computicket.