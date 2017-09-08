Nandi-Ndaitwah calls on SPYL to serve selflessly

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek-The Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has reminded the newly-elected Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) members that although being nominated into a position is easy they should understand the challenges that come with leadership.

She made the remarks yesterday when she opened the first SPYL central committee meeting since the new leadership, under the youth wing secretary Ephraim Nekongo, was elected in Katima Mulilo in August.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who herself was once the leader of SPYL in her youth, maintained it’s easy to be nominated, accept nomination, get elected and accept the outcome of an election with jubilation, but what some people don’t understand are the challenges that come with the concomitant tasks.

“That sounds very hypothetical, because it is not empirically tested. But that does not need empirical testing to be true as challenges will be obvious,” she told the youth league. She said the SPYL as a transmitting belt of Swapo has a responsibility to be alert, vigilant and focused to ensure that young people in the country are prepared to play a positive role in social and economic development.

But she noted the newly elected SPYL members have agreed to provide leadership selflessly for the good of people.

However, she warned them to guard against factionalism among themselves and ensure they are united.

Additionally, she reminded the new leadership that Namibians are watching them with keen interest and expectations as they take up their leadership challenge.

She explained that to be faced with challenges is not an end in itself, rather a means to an end.

According to her, people must always face challenges with positive attitudes as challenges will always bring multiple opportunities.

The problem, she stated, is how to turn challenges into opportunities, and turning challenges into opportunities is the responsibility of a proven leader.

“As elected leaders, you must not work in isolation. Work as a team and teamwork is the secret to success. It is my conviction and belief that you are elected because you have been tested as capable and able leaders. But still be reminded that you may be tested serving the nation in different capacities. Therefore, the territory you have entered now may be different from the previous one,” she advised.

Accordingly, she said, it will demand a paradigm shift to reach their goals and objectives.

Moreover, she remined them that whatever they do they should be guided by the Swapo Party constitution and that of the SPYL.

“Therefore, as young people, you need always to give thorough thought before taking any action and be visionary in your thinking so that you make the right decision.’”