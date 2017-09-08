Eengodhi by-election set for November

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The by-election to replace the late councillor of Eengodhi Constituency, Walde Sheyavali, is set for November 18. The training for registration officials and party agents is currently underway.

This is according to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN)’s communications officer Victoria Hango, who said the registration process commenced on Wednesday and will run until Saturday, while supplementary registration of voters will run from September 11 to 14.

By law, all by-elections should be held within 90 days upon which a position becomes vacant.

“On our database we have candidates that have indicated [an interest] to partake, hence we will only know of the total number of candidates after next week’s supplementary registration,” Hango said when asked how many candidates have shown interest.

Sheyavali, the veteran councillor for Eengodhi, died last month at Ongwediva MediPark, where he was admitted due to a chronic ailment. He was laid to rest at his village of Onkumbula in Oshikoto Region.