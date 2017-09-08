Ashikoto lauds honours

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Namibian actor in the South African soapie, Generations: The Legacy, Dalton Ashikoto, provided the ‘icing on the cake’ at the glitz and glamour Simply You Magazine (SYM) Lifestyle and Fashion awards.

Ashikoto said the event impressed him, especially its fabulous organisation

He was a special guest on Saturday night at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) when the first of its kind in Namibia Lifestyle and Fashion awards took place.

Even international celebrity, Maps Maponye, was impressed by it saying it was not easy for people to organise an event of that kind for the first time and achieve such a high level of success at an event that saw socialites celebrating Namibian personalities.

“One can see that they put a great deal of effort into it in terms of organising. These awards were very important as they were meant to celebrate Namibian people,” Ashikoto said.

He felt that it was a great way to celebrate Namibian artists and other personalities because they needed to grow the industry.

It also provided a great platform for businesses and for the magazine to grow in the industry.

Ashikoto encouraged the audience to follow their dreams and go for what they love.

Acclaimed local physician, Dr Helena Ndume, spoke about her journey to success. Sally was on fire with her song ‘Natural’ while Oteya ended the event in style with an electric performance.

Fifteen local personalities walked away with big prizes, including Samuel Kapepo who received the highest award, the SYM Diamond Award.

“I did not expect it, and I never thought I had inspired people so much that I could achieve something this big,” Kapepo said, while shedding some tears when receiving his award.

The Favourite Fashion Designer of the Year award went to Taati Sibolile; producer K-Boss and his wife Sally scooped Favourite Celebrity Couple; Aubrey Tjerivanga won the Best Stylist of the Year.

The Best Emerging Fashion Designer went to Ndapandula ‘Ndapcee’ Kashanu. Big Mitch won the award for Favourite Comedian in the country while Leah Misika walked away with Favourite Blogger.