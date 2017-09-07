Warrant out for arrest of suspected killer

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Katutura has issued a warrant of arrest for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in the gruesome assassination of Okahandja resident Marshall De Klerk.

Twenty-five-year-old Fillipus Ai-Aiseb failed to make an appearance in court as scheduled and consequently a warrant for his arrest was issued. Ai-Aiseb’s no-show at court halted the proceedings of the case, as the State was ready for the trial to begin after the group’s case was transferred to Windhoek from Okahandja.

Ai-Aiseb was expected to take the stand alongside co-accused Seth Awaseb, 28, Hartley Nanub, 32, Gideon Naobeb, 32, and Collin Naraseb, 26, to answer as to the events that led to the death of De Klerk nine years ago.

The prosecution is charging the five men with a charge of murder, as well as assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The substantial facts contained on the charge sheet have it that the accused did “unlawfully and intentionally kill De Klerk near Lucas Shebeen in Okahandja by cutting him with a panga and spears and stabbing him with knives all over his body, causing his death”.

De Klerk died from excessive bleeding due to the cuts and slashes to his body. Ai-Aiseb and his four co-accused were arrested in April 2008 and shortly afterwards made their first appearance in court, where they were denied bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offence and the public outcry.

Furthermore, they were remanded in custody to avoid the tangible threat of retaliation by family members of the victim. The five, who were mere teenagers at the time the alleged gruesome murder was committed, were later released on bail into the care of their legal guardians.

During their first appearance the group denied having had any hand in the death of De Klerk, whose lifeless remains were discovered with multiple stab wounds and slashes. Given Ai-Aiseb’s absence from court, Magistrate Elina Nandago postponed the matter for plea and trial to June 15 next year.