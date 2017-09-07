Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Lumumba on the fight against corruption NEW ERA VIDEOPolitics Video: Lumumba on the fight against corruption September 7, 201700 tweet Lumumba on the fight against corruption RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsNamibia should have 100 percent employment – LumumbaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + two = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 23.9 ° C 25 ° 22 ° 20% 1.5kmh 0%Fri 24 °Sat 24 °Sun 25 °Mon 29 °Tue 28 ° HIV/AIDSHIV positive and still soldiering on August 11, 20170SMS reminders boost HIV drug intake August 10, 20170Households shun HIV survey August 9, 20170