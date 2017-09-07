Standard Bank awards OATF exhibitors

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-“Trade fairs play a very important role in promoting and growing small and medium enterprises and as a bank we would like to encourage you to remain resilient, especially during these hard economic times. Look beyond the challenges and invest in meaningful opportunities to grow your business even further.”

This was the sentiment with which Standard Bank’s northern regional manager Ismael Hakaaje addressed local, regional and international exhibitors at the recently held Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) exhibition awards ceremony held at the town on August 31.

The trophy awards, sponsored by Standard Bank, covered an array of best exhibits in various key sectors. The award categories ranged from Small Scale Enterprise to Textile and Clothing, Arts and Crafts, Beauty Products, Tourism and Hospitality, International, Government Ministries, Regional and Local Authorities, Educational Institutions, Energy Sector, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Automotive, Industrial, Banking Institutions, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, Best Corporate, Best Overall SME Winner and Best Overall Winner of the OATF.

At the same occasion, the chairperson of the OATF Preparatory Committee, Damian Egumbo, commended the exhibitors for participating in the trade fair by continuously striving for business excellence:

“We are here tonight to celebrate your excellence and would like to honour you for a job well done.”

The awards ceremony ended with entertaining performances by local artist Blossom.

Standard Bank sponsored a total of N$150,000 towards this year’s Ongwediva Trade Fair which was held under the theme: Towards Transformation of Namibia’s Exhibition Landscape.