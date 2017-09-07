President to attend UN General Assembly

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek-President Hage Geingob is expected to leave Namibia for 13 days on September 10 on an official mission to the United States of America to attend the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Geingob, who is expected to hold private consultations with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and many of his counterparts from around the world on the sidelines of the assembly leaves on Sunday until September 22.

He will be accompanied by First Lady Monica Geingos and Cabinet ministers, including Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Mines and Energy Minister Obeth Kandjoze, Economic Planning Minister Tom Alweendo, Urban and Rural Development Minister Sophia Shaningwa, as well as Environment and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta.

Presidential press secretary Albertus Aochamub said parallel to the UN meetings the president will hold high-level engagements with the US business sector. Aochamub noted that other than accompanying the Namibian leader on this mission all ministers will be attending their own events during the trip.

He said most will return home after their formal programmes, except the deputy prime minister, who will be a constant at the UNGA in her formal role. This year, the UNGA will open on September 12, with the General Debate commencing on the 19th until September 25. The Namibian Head of State is expected to address the UNGA on 20th September as the eighth speaker on the list.

“There will be several other engagements by the president on the sidelines of the UN trip, as has become customary for him on any trip outside Namibia,” he said. These include the president’s address to the academic community at Rutgers University, together with the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce, a business advocacy organisation on September 22.

He will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Rutgers University during his visit. The president is further expected to attend a street renaming event on September 16 in Harlem in honour of late Elombe Brath.

Aochamub said Brath was a friend of Namibia, a staunch Pan-Africanist and radio host, who campaigned and supported African liberation movements during the dark days of colonisation.

He said Namibia was also invited to partner with Estonia on the e-Governance High Level UN side event aimed at sharing experiences and raising awareness with fellow member states on e-Governance on September 19.

He further said the president will be the guest of honour of the African American Institute’s 33rd Awards Gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on September 19. The said the gala dinner is held annually during the UN General Assembly to honour and recognise Africans who are making extraordinary contributions to the continent and her people.

“It is considered as one of the most anticipated Africa-focused events in New York City and will this year honour the President of Ghana, amongst notable Africans,” Aochamub noted.

He said the president will also attend a reception of the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government to be co-hosted by British Prime Minster Theresa May, Prime Minister of Malta Dr Joseph Muscat, and the secretary general of the Commonwealth Baroness Scotland.

President Geingob has further been invited by the UN Secretary-General for a meeting as part of the SADC Troika on Politics on September 20.

He explained that former British premier Gordon Brown – now chair of the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity – has invited President Geingob as an AU champion on higher education to attend the meeting aimed at reviewing progress made globally in funding education.

He said the president will be a headline attendee of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on the September 20, as well. Other notable participants who will join President Geingob there include Jack Ma of Ali Baba, Aliko Dangote of the Dangote Group, and other leaders of Fortune 500 companies.

He said many influential media organisations have requested to interview the president. Some of those include Voice of America, Bloomberg TV, CNBC, CNN, The Financial Times, New York Times and the Washington Post.

“All these requests from international media speak of the high esteem in which the Namibian Head of State is held as a world leader and the respect shown to Namibia by extension,” he said.