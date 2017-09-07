Nored clarifies transformer ownership

Helvy Shaanika

Ongwediva-The CEO of Nored, Fillemon Nakashole, says electrical transformers are the property of Nored and no individual should claim ownership of them.

Nakashole said this during the Nored information sharing session recently held in Ongwediva.

Nakashole said that while the first customer at a specific area pays a certain price part of which goes towards setting up the transformer, customers that apply for electricity thereafter pay a portion to refund the first customer.

The initial clients get back a portion of the money they have paid for the transformer for as long as other customers apply for electricity within a period of 10 years from the day the transformer was installed.

But Nored facilitates the whole process and customers do not need to negotiate amongst each other.

“Naturally neighbours sometimes don’t like each other but you cannot deny somebody access to the transformer which is not even yours. You don’t buy a transformer – when you come to our offices you come and buy electricity. Of course if you are first at a place you pay good money but you cannot claim ownership of the transformer.”

“Before, the community were trading amongst each other but the issue (neighbours asking each other’s permission to get access to a transformer) was debated nationally in 2012, and the government came up with the concept of national connection. The act is clear,” explained Nakashole.

According to him, when a new client applies for electricity connection Nored deals with the whole process, including quoting newer customers whose quotations normally include refunds for first customers.

Some applicants are however displeased claiming that Nored officials are not following the act, as they subject new customers to begging the first applicants as they are allegedly the owners of the transformer.

This has frustrated may applicants whose requests could not be processed further as they have failed to obtain consent from the first clients.

And as per Nored policy, one is only allowed to apply for a transformer if there is no other transformer in the vicinity or if the existing one has reached full capacity. “The policy is clear; it is wrong for officials on the ground to ask clients to ask each other for access to transformers. It is not Nored’s act, it is a national policy. If one applies for electricity you do not need to talk to your neighbours, after all not all neighbours like each other,” he stated.