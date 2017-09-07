Jeep Compass attains maximum five-star EuroNCAP rating

Staff Reporter

The all-new Jeep Compass, due to be launched in South Africa in 2018, has attained the maximum five-star rating in the prestigious EuroNCAP crash test.

The latest model from the iconic brand scored positive ratings in all categories – including adult protection, child protection, pedestrian protection and driving assistance safety systems.

The result is even more significant

considering that it meets the 2017 severe, ever increasing EuroNCAP standards, underscoring how the Jeep Compass has been developed with safety and protection at its heart.

The new compact SUV combines the brand’s legendary off-road capability with user-friendly technology and a full array of driving assistance systems – all wrapped up in a distinctive modern design.

Making a major contribution to the Jeep Compass’s maximum five-star rating are the effectiveness of its ‘safety cage’ – 65% of which is constructed of high-strength steel – which ensures very high torsional strength and enhanced occupant protection, plus the availability of more than 70 active and passive safety systems that set new standards in the Jeep range.

Safety systems fitted as standard on the new Compass range include active driving assistance systems such as Forward Collision Warning-Plus and Lane Sense Departure Warning-Plus, which combine radar and video camera technology to recognise potential collisions and prevent impact by alerting the driver with audible, visual and tactile warnings.

Plus, under certain conditions, these systems use the electronic steering (EPS) to assist the driver.

Jeep Compass also features additional safety systems, available either as standard or optional depending on the version, specifically designed to assist with highway driving.

Among these is Adaptive Cruise Control – which maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead and in certain circumstances, can bring the vehicle to a full stop without driver intervention; and Blind-spot Monitoring, which assists the driver when changing lanes and notifies of vehicles in their blind spot via illuminated icons in the external rear-view mirror and with a driver-selectable audible chime.

The safety equipment offering available on new Compass also includes specific systems to assist with parking manoeuvres, such as Rear Cross Path detection, which notifies drivers reversing out of parking spaces of the presence of vehicles crossing behind via illuminated icons on the external rear-view mirror and with a driver-selected audible chime.