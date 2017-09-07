Gangster-style murder case to be decided by the PG

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The fate of Murad Esmail Ali Al-Hersh, the Yemeni national accused of the murder of Malian national Gamby Maya, now rests in the hands of the prosecutor-general.

Thirty-nine-year-old Al-Hersh, who has been in custody since his arrest in August 2016, is accused of having a hand in the execution-style murder of 35-year-old Maya, whose body was found dumped in an open space in Kleine Kuppe between July 31 and August 1 last year.

According to the state prosecutor Cedric Mundia, since investigations into the matter have been finalised the docket will immediately be sent to the prosecutor-general for a decision. Al-Hersh faces a charge of murder for intentionally, directly and unlawfully killing Maya, according to the prosecution. Although Maya’s corpse was discovered by a passer-by at a dumpsite in the vicinity of Kleine Kuppe with a gunshot wound between the eyes, it is believed he was shot dead while seated in his green Hyundai Elantra 2014 model car.

The car was later found deserted in Olympia, Windhoek. Having denied guilt when he took the stand for his Section 199 plea, Al-Hersh opted to remain silent and let the State prove its case against him.

Maya was allegedly executed after he failed to account for US$150,000 (slightly over N$2 million). Maya was allegedly given at least US$500,000 (approximately N$6.8 million) so he that he could convert it into Namibia dollars. During his arrest Al-Hersh was found in possession of more than N$70,000.

Magistrtate Elizabeth Mungunda postponed the matter to September 26 for the prosecutor general to make her decision.

She furthermore remanded Al-Hersh in custody at the Windhoek Police Station holding cells until his next appearance in court.

Lawyer George Losper appeared for Al-Hersh.