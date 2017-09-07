Dirt oval races heat up for championship title

Walvis Bay ‘petrol head’ Allan Martin seems to be holding true to his promise, after he again won the ‘Hot Rod’ category during the recent 5th leg of the National Dirt Track Oval Track Championships, held at the Walvis Bay Desert Raceway.

With his Saturday’s performance being described as “smoking hot”, Allan has placed himself well ahead of the championship scoreboard, leading by 60 points, which is also the highest point standing of all the classes.

Driving his signature lime green and white Hot Rod Corsa ‘Sideways’, which is powered by a 13B Rotary engine, he kept a steady pace during all three heats, to clinch a convincing first place, with rivals Freddie Stander and Eugene Swart in second and third respectively.

The national championship event and third event staged at the Desert Raceway this season, brought over 27 competitors to the track, and a full programme of racing with entries from both coastal towns, Tsumeb and Otjiwarongo.

Driver of the Day was Otjiwarongo lad Richard Owen who dominated the thrilling V8 Class. His thunderous machine was a show stopper as it tore around the gravel track, well ahead of Gino Meyer and Roberto Schneider who finished in second and third spot.

The colourful 8 Valve Class enjoyed its own pace setters, when Michael Behnke moved into first place, ahead of young rival Zachary Martin and seasoned driver Frank Borruso. The day belonged to Jacques Kruger driving into top spot in the V6 category with Dirk Kotze and Morne Oosthuizen settling for second and third. In the quad bike category Jakkie van Zyl was on top form and crowned ‘rider of the day’.

‘Woema’ spoke to Lynette Roodt (Chairman Desert Raceway), who expressed that the event was full of its usual excitement, and said that she is particularly proud of the competitors who despite tough economic times keep dirt oval track racing alive.

“The guys are very loyal to motorsport, and have brought some exciting cars to the track with racing very competitive,” said Roodt. She explained that it can take up to three weeks to prepare the dirt track surface before a race, which includes a process of using a grader to rip up the track followed by laboriously rolling and wetting it, until it is just right. A water truck is also brought in on the race day to keep the dust factor to a minimum when the cars zoom around.

Roodt further added that the multi-million dollar Desert Raceway which started four years ago, is one of a kind facility in Southern Africa, and is work in progress with plans to build a designated club house on the cards.

One of the highlights of the day was a VIP visit from Californian based Jim Lewis who is a “track chaser”, visiting oval tracks around the world, with Namibia being the75th country he has visited. “He got to meet all the competitors, our ten Desert Raceway marshals and experience some of Namibia’s hospitality.

The last national oval track event held at the Desert Raceway, and the final race for the season, will be staged on 25 November.